Oct 24 SAExploration Holdings Inc
* SAExploration announces receipt of Alaskan tax credit certificates and access to remaining $15 million under senior loan facility
* Currently expects to receive an additional $60.5 million of tax credit certificates from state of Alaska over next twelve months
* On Oct 24,, a majority of lenders under loan facility entered amendment no.1 to senior loan facility agreement
* Amendment no.1 to senior loan facility agreement waived $25 million requirement, thereby granting SAE access to remaining $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.