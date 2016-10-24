Oct 24 Inter Parfums Inc :
* Inter Parfums Inc reports 13.4% increase in 2016 third quarter sales
* Q3 sales $157.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.1 million
* Inter Parfums Inc - increases dividend by 13%
* Inter Parfums Inc - narrows 2016 guidance to high end of range
* Increases FY dividend by 13 percent to $0.68per share
* Inter Parfums Inc - expect that 2016 net sales will be at high end of guidance range of $500 million to $510 million
* Inter Parfums - 2016 net income should be closer to top of guidance of $1.05 to $1.10 per share excluding impact of previously reported tax settlement
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $511.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
