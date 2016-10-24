Oct 24 Visa Inc
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 excluding items
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.79 including items
* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.23 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total processed transactions for three months ended September 30, 2016, were 25.9 billion, a 41 percent increase over prior year
* Sees 2017 annual net revenue growth: 16 percent to 18 percent range on a nominal dollar basis
* Fiscal Q4 2016 service revenues were $1.8 billion, an increase of 8 percent over prior year
* Sees 2017 client incentives as a percent of gross revenues: 20.5 percent to 21.5 percent range
* Sees 2017 annual operating margin: mid 60s
* Financial outlook for fiscal full-year 2017 includes Visa Europe integration expenses of about $80 million for full-year
* Says payments volume growth, including Visa Europe, on constant dollar basis, for three months ended Sept. 30, 2016 was 47 percent over prior year at $1.9 trillion
* Says cross-border volume growth, including Visa Europe and on a constant dollar basis, was 149 percent for three months ended September 30, 2016
* For 2017, sees annual diluted class A common stock earnings per share growth of low 30s on a GAAP nominal dollar basis
* For 2017, sees annual diluted class A common stock earnings per share growth of mid-teens on an adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis
* During fiscal Q4 of 2016, company recorded a charge of $110 million (pretax) for severance costs
* During fiscal Q4 of 2016, company recorded non-cash and non-recurring $88 million gain due to remeasurement of a deferred tax liability
* "have begun to see benefits from our acquisition of Visa Europe" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
