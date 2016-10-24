Oct 24 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc :

* Washington Trust reports record quarterly earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $9.6 million

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc - net interest income totaled $27.4 million for Q3 of 2016, up by $603 thousand on a linked quarter basis

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc - net interest margin was 2.94% for Q3 of 2016, down by 11 basis points from previous quarter