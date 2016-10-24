Oct 24 Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Announces U.S. $40 million bought deal financing

* Says underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 22.2 million common shares of company at a price of U.S. $1.80 per common share

* Says net proceeds of offering will be used for underground development, production ramp-up of project 1 Maseve platinum mine among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: