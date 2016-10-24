Oct 24 Platinum Group Metals Ltd
* Announces U.S. $40 million bought deal financing
* Says underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 22.2 million common shares of company at a price of U.S. $1.80 per common share
* Says net proceeds of offering will be used for underground development, production ramp-up of project 1 Maseve platinum mine among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.