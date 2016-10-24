Oct 24 Compass Minerals International Inc

* Reports lower third quarter earnings and increases full year outlook to include Produquímica acquisition

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.80 to $3.10

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $179.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $207 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects its full-year EPS to range from $2.80 to $3.10 per diluted share

* Expects year-over-year improvement in plant nutrition segment sales volume to continue in Q4

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: