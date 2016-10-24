Oct 24 Buckeye Partners Lp
* Buckeye Partners L.p. to acquire 50 pct interest in VTTI
B.V.'s global marine terminal business for $1.15 billion
* Buckeye and Vitol will have equal board representation and
voting rights in VTTI following closing of transaction
* Says expect transaction to be immediately accretive to our
distributable cash flow per limited partner unit in 2017
* VTTI will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and
its existing management team and employees will remain in place
to operate assets.
* A majority of VTTI'S cash flows are supported by
take-or-pay storage agreements with Vitol
* expect investment in VTTI to generate increasing quarterly
distributions supported by stable fee-based cash flows
* Marine terminals are predominately located in northwest
Europe, United Arab Emirates and Singapore
