Oct 24 Littelfuse Inc -
* Littelfuse announces increased guidance for third quarter
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.89 excluding items
* Sees Q3 sales $279 million to $281 million
* For Q3, expects to recognize pretax special charges in range of $15 to $20 million not included in adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
* Q3 revision guidance primarily due to demand exceeding forecast in automotive segment, higher than expected polyswitch business revenue
* Primary special charge expected in Q3 is a non-cash impairment charge related to custom business within industrial segment
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $269.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revised Q3 guidance also includes about $5.5 million in revenue from acquisition of on semiconductor portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.