Oct 24 Corelogic Inc -
* Corelogic reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $524 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted eps $2.20 - $2.30
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1,890 - $1,920 million
* Full-year 2016 share repurchase target increased from 3 to 4 million shares
* Company has expanded its 2017 cost reduction program target from $15 to $30 million
* In 2016 and 2017, co expects to repurchase at least 8 million common shares
* Co to repurchase at least 4 million additional common shares during 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
