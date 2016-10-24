Oct 24 NBT Bancorp Inc

* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces net income of $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2016; declares cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NBT Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income was $66.7 million for Q3 of 2016, up $0.9 million, from previous quarter