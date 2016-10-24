Oct 24 Superior Energy Services Inc -
* Superior Energy Services announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.75 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $326.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $357.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.73 from continuing operations
* Superior Energy Services Inc says recorded a pre-tax charge of $4.3 million for restructuring costs during Q3
* Superior energy services inc says U.S. Land rig count increased throughout quarter and crude oil and natural gas prices stabilized
* Superior energy -while U.S. Land markets may be beginning to awaken, Gulf Of Mexico and certain international markets continue to lag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
