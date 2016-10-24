Oct 24 Xplore Technologies Corp -
* Xplore Technologies announces preliminary fiscal second quarter results, strong OPEX reductions, anticipates profitable second half
* Anticipate revenue of approximately $20.0 million in our fiscal Q2
* Entered December quarter with backlog of more than $11 million
* For full fiscal year, Xplore now anticipates revenue to be at lower end of its initial $85 million to $95 million outlook
* Updated revenue outlook for fiscal 2017 stated, anticipates H2 profitability to drive approximately breakeven net income for FY
* Gross margin for first fiscal quarter is expected to be approximately 28 pct
* For full fiscal year, Xplore now anticipates revenue to be at lower end of its initial $85 million to $95 million outlook
* Company anticipates a GAAP net loss for quarter of approximately $500 thousand and adjusted EBITDA of $200 thousand for Q1
* Gross margin for fiscal year is expected to be between 28 pct and 30 pct
* "Anticipate significantly larger third and fourth quarters driving profitable operations in spite of continued headwinds in Europe"
* FY 2017 revenue view $88.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.