Oct 24 ProAssurance Corp

* ProAssurance announces preliminary results for third quarter 2016

* Sees Q3 operating earnings per share $0.43 to $0.47

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65

* Sees gross premiums written in third quarter will be approximately $230 million

* Sees net earned premium in third quarter will be approximately $185 million

* Expect consolidated combined ratio to be in a range between 92% and 94% for third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S