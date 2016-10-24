Oct 24 Sanchez Energy Corp :

* Press release - Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core assets in the Eagle Ford Shale

* Sanchez Energy Corp- has executed a definitive agreement with Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc to sell certain non-core assets in Eagle Ford Shale

* Sanchez Energy Corp- cash consideration of $181 million upon closing, subject to normal and customary closing adjustments

* Sanchez Energy Corp- asset package that will be divested is located in eastern portion of Cotulla area