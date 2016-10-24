Oct 24 Zions Bancorp
* Zions Bancorporation reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zions Bancorp - Net interest income was $469 million for 3Q16, up 1% from 2Q16 and up 10% from 3Q15
* Zions Bancorp - The net interest margin decreased to 3.36% in the third quarter of 2016, compared to 3.39% in the second quarter of 2016
* Zions Bancorp - Tangible book value per common share increased to $29.16 at September 30, 2016, compared to $28.72 at June 30, 2016
* Zions Bancorp - The estimated Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio was 12.0% at september 30, 2016 and at June 30, 2016
* Zions Bancorp - Total net charge-offs were $30 million in the third quarter of 2016 compared to $38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
