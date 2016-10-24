Oct 24 Crane Co
* Crane Co. reports third quarter results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.07
* Q3 sales $694 million versus I/B/E/S view $666.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.12 to $4.20 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.07 to $4.15
* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.7 billion
* Crane Co - We are raising midpoints of our full-year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.06 and our free cash flow guidance by $5 million
* Crane Co- Full year 2016 free cash is now expected to be in a range of $200 to $225 million versus prior guidance of $195 to $220 million
* Crane Co - Management continues to expect that sales for 2016 will approximate $2.7 billion
* Crane -Fluid handling order backlog was $242 million at September 30, 2016, compared to $267 million at December 31, 2015 and $279 million at September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
