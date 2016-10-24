Oct 24 eFuture Holding Inc
* eFuture announces unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to RMB 33 million
* Backlog as of September 30, 2016 decreased 16% year-over-year to RMB166.7 million (US$25.0 million)
* Total revenue for Q4 2016 to be in range of RMB93 million (US$13.9 million) to RMB100 million (US$15.0 million)
* Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2016 is expected to be in range of RMB15 million (US$2.2 million) to RMB19 million (US$2.8 million)
* Qtrly total $4.95 million
* Efuture Holding Inc - Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2016 is expected to be in range of RMB15 million (US$2.2 million) to RMB19 million (US$2.8 million)
