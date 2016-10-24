Oct 24 Independent Bank Group Inc

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income was $45.7 million for Q3 2016 compared to $38.1 million for Q3 2015

* Says net interest margin was 3.66 percent for Q3 2016 compared to 4.08 percent for Q3 2015 and 3.96 percent for Q2 2016