Oct 24 United Rentals Inc
* United Rentals announces partial redemption of 7.625% senior notes due 2022
* United Rentals Inc- To redeem $850 million of outstanding $1.325 billion principal amount of its 7.625% senior notes due 2022 on November 23, 2016
* United Rentals-Notes to be redeemed at redemption price of 106.418% of amount of notes, plus accrued,unpaid interest to, but excluding, redemption date
* United Rentals Inc- Urna expects to use net proceeds to redeem notes and to pay related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
