Oct 24 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell announces public offering of senior notes
* Honeywell International - Announced pricing of registered public offering of $1.25 billion 1.400% senior notes due 2019, $250 million floating rate notes due 2019
* Honeywell International - Also announced pricing of public offering of 1.5 billion 1.850% senior notes due 2021, $1.5 billion 2.500% senior notes due 2026
* Intends to use proceeds of offering to fund repayment of commercial paper, among other things
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.