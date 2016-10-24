Oct 24 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc :

* First Interstate Bancsystem Inc reports strong third quarter earnings; announces quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.58

* Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent or fte basis, increased $3.0 million, or 4.4 pct, to $71.7 million during Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: