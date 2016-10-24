Oct 24 Merck & Co Inc

* FDA approves Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in metastatic NSCLC for first-line treatment of patients whose tumors have high PD-l1 expression (tumor proportion score of 50 percent or more) with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrati

* Merck & Co Inc - FDA also approves a labeling update for KEYTRUDA for treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-l1