Oct 24 Netflix Inc

* Prices $1 billion offering of senior notes

* Pricing of an offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.375 percent senior notes due 2026

* Says offering of notes was upsized from an originally announced aggregate principal amount of $800 million

* Notes will mature on November 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed