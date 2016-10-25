Oct 25 Whirlpool Corp :
* Whirlpool corporation reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $11.50 to $11.75
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $3.10
* Q3 sales $5.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.32 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters
* Whirlpool Corp - now expects full-year 2016 industry unit
shipments in u.s. To increase by 3 to 4 percent for whirlpool
north america
* Whirlpool - company now expects full-year 2016 industry
unit shipments in brazil to decrease by 10 to 12 percent
* Sees 2016 ongoing business earnings per diluted share of
$14.00 to $14.25
* Whirlpool - company continues to expect full-year 2016
industry unit shipments in asia to be flat to down 2 percent
* Whirlpool - company continues to expect full-year 2016
industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent for Whirlpool
Europe, Middle East and Africa
* Whirlpool - updates FY EPS due to temporary U.S. Demand
softness as well as brexit-related currency volatility and
demand weakness in U.K.
* Whirlpool - for full-year 2016, company expects to
generate cash from operating activities of $1,350 to $1,400
million
* Whirlpool - for full-year 2016, company expects to
generate free cash flow of approximately $700 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $14.61 -- Thomson Reuters
