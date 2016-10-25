Oct 25 Whirlpool Corp :

* Whirlpool corporation reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $11.50 to $11.75

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $3.10

* Q3 sales $5.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.32 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whirlpool Corp - now expects full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in u.s. To increase by 3 to 4 percent for whirlpool north america

* Whirlpool - company now expects full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in brazil to decrease by 10 to 12 percent

* Sees 2016 ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $14.00 to $14.25

* Whirlpool - company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in asia to be flat to down 2 percent

* Whirlpool - company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent for Whirlpool Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Whirlpool - updates FY EPS due to temporary U.S. Demand softness as well as brexit-related currency volatility and demand weakness in U.K.

* Whirlpool - for full-year 2016, company expects to generate cash from operating activities of $1,350 to $1,400 million

* Whirlpool - for full-year 2016, company expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $700 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $14.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S