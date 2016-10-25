Oct 25 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Assets under management were $85 billion at september 30, 2016, declining less than 2% from prior quarter

* Amendment of post-retirement medical benefit plan is expected to lower future medical claims costs

* Qtrly costs declined 31% sequentially, with majority of change due to a severance charge recorded in previous quarter

* "Despite improvement in investment performance year-to-date, sales volume remains weak"

* "Current quarter included full benefit of our recent workforce reductions"