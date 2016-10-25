Oct 25 Computer Task Group Inc
* Ctg reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 gaap loss per share $1.03
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $320 million to $322 million
* Q3 revenue $78.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $80.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $2.24 to $2.26
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $73 million to $75 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $330.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $80.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Computer task group inc - full year 2016 non-gaap net
income is expected to be between $0.20 and $0.22 per diluted
share
* Computer task group inc - full year 2016 non-gaap net
income outlook excludes non-cash goodwill impairment charges of
$37.3 million
* Computer task group - largest staffing client informed
they would reduce portion of ctg-provided services beginning in
q4
* Computer task group - staffing client to reduce portion of
ctg-provided services due to a "consolidation of service
providers"
* Computer task group -recorded severance charges of $1.5
million, in third of quarter related to two former executives
related to 2 former executives
* Computer task group-expect size of reduction of services
by client to be about 20% of historical revenue from this
account on an annualized basis
* Computer task group - for portion of remaining business
with largest staffing client, expect a slight reduction in
profitability due to lower pricing
* Computer task group-taken further action to reduce costs
to more than offset impact of loss of revenue and profit from
reduction of services by client
* Computer task group inc - recorded a non-cash impairment
charge of $15.8 million, in q3 of 2016 for write-down of
goodwill related to healthcare business
