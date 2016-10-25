Oct 25 Ii-vi Inc
* Ii-Vi incorporated reports solid fiscal 2017 first quarter
results; optical communications remains strong and growing;
company accelerates new technology platform investment
* Ii-Vi incorporated reports solid fiscal 2017 first quarter
results; optical communications remains strong and growing;
company accelerates new technology platform investment
* Ii-Vi - outlook for second fiscal quarter ending december
31, 2016 is revenue of $220 million to $230 million and diluted
earnings per share of $0.24 to $0.29
* Ii-Vi inc - additional research and development investment
in second fiscal quarter is expected to be around $0.10 per
share
* Ii-Vi inc qtrly bookings increased 31% and revenues
increased 17% compared to q1fy16
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.26
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $ 221.5 million versus $ 189.2 million
* Q2 revenue view $220.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $220.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: