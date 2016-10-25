Oct 25 United Technologies Corp
* Utc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.74
* Q3 sales $14.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $14.27 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60
United technologies corp - increases 2016 full year
adjusted eps and organic sales outlook
* Increases 2016 full year adjusted eps and organic sales
outlook
* Qtrly commercial aftermarket sales were up 11 percent at
pratt & whitney, and up 2 percent at utc aerospace systems
* United technologies corp - there is no change in company's
previously provided 2016 expectations for free cash flow, share
repurchases
* United technologies corp - on track to return $22 billion
in cash to shareholders from 2015 through 2017
* United technologies - otis new equipment orders in quarter
increased 2 percent over prior year at constant currency and
grew 8 percent excluding china
* United technologies-sees 2016 total sales unchanged($57 to
$58 billion, y-o-y growth of 2 to 3 percent) including organic
sales growth of 2 to 3 percent
* United technologies corp - qtrly equipment orders at utc
climate, controls & security were flat on an organic basis
