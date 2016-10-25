Oct 25 Procter & Gamble Co
* P&G announces first quarter earnings
* P&G said it is maintaining its projection for organic
sales growth of approximately two percent for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.96
* Q1 sales $16.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $16.49 billion
* Qtrly organic sales rose 3%
* Procter & Gamble co - P&G continues to estimate all-in
sales growth of about one percent for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Procter & Gamble - sees combined headwinds of foreign
exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales growth by
about one percentage point in 2017
* Procter & Gamble Co - maintains its expectation for core
earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal
2016 core eps of $3.67
* 2017 all-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to
increase 45% to 50% versus fiscal year 2016 gaap eps of $3.69
* P&G - fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS estimate includes about $0.10
per share non-core restructuring costs and $0.13 per share
charges related to debt retirement
* Included in 2017 GAAP EPS guidance is a significant gain
from divestiture of 41 beauty brands to coty inc
