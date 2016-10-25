Oct 25 Capital City Bank Group Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
* Tax equivalent net interest income for q3 of 2016 was
$19.6 million compared to $19.6 million for q2 of 2016
* Tax equivalent net interest income for q3 of 2016 was
$19.6 million compared to $19.6 million for q2 of 2016, $19.3
million for q3 of 2015
* Net interest margin for q3 of 2016 was 3.23%, an increase
of one basis point over q2 of 2016
* Loan loss provision was not recorded for q3 of 2016
reflecting continued reduction in loan charge-offs as well as
strong loan recoveries.
