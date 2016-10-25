Oct 25 Valero Energy Corp :
* Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.24
* Q3 earnings per share $1.33
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 capital expenditures to be about $2.4
billion, $200 million lower than previous guidance
* Valero's refineries achieved 95 percent throughput
capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million bpd of throughput
volume in q3 of 2016
* Q3 operating revenues $19,649 million versus $22,579
million last year
* Ended q3 of 2016 with $9.0 billion of total debt and $5.9
billion of cash and temporary cash investments
* Incurred $198 million of costs in q3 to meet biofuel
blending obligations, primarily from purchase of renewable
identification numbers in u.s.
* Q3 revenue view $17.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)