Oct 25 Corning Inc :

* Announces third-quarter 2016 financial performance

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 display technologies segment core sales were $943 million versus $936 million

* Expects panel maker utilization to remain high and for glass supply to remain tight in q4

* Fourth-Quarter sales of optical communications segment are expected to increase by a high-single-digit percentage

* Says third-quarter sales in optical communications were up 6% on a year-over-year basis

* For Q4, environmental technologies segment sales are expected to be down year over year by a low-single digit percentage

* Says expect continued year-over-year core sales, core earnings, and core eps growth in q4

* Qtrly gaap net sales $2,507 million versus $2,272 million

* Q3 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For q4, specialty materials sales are expected to increase by a high-single-digit percent year over year driven by volume growth in gorilla glass