Oct 25 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* ATI announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.21 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $4.95
* Q3 sales $771 million
* Allegheny says "beyond 2017, we continue to expect capital
expenditures to average no more $100 million annually for next
several years"
* Allegheny says now expect full year 2016 capital
expenditures to be approximately $215 million
* Allegheny says additional restructuring actions expected
to improve 2017 FRP segment operating profit by approximately
$10 million
* Allegheny says restructuring among other things expected
to improve operating earnings by about $50 million beginning in
2017, mainly in HPMC segment
* Allegheny says "looking beyond this year, we expect FRP
segment to be profitable in 2017"
* Allegheny says expect 2017 capital expenditures to be
approximately $120 million including 2016 carryover among others
* Allegheny says expect to recognize approximately $10
million of additional closure costs for Rowley facility in Q4
2016
* Allegheny says sales to aerospace and defense market
represented 77% of Q3 segment sales: 45% jet engine, 20%
airframe, 12% government aero/defense
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: