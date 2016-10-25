Oct 25 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $3.61 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $11.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.45 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 7 percent
* Increased share repurchase authorization by $2.0 billion
* Updates 2016 outlook
* Increased quarterly dividend rate 10 percent to $1.82 per
share
* 2016 financial outlook for cash from operations is likely
to be impacted by a delay in collections on F-35 program
* Says 2017 total business segment operating margin is
expected to be in 10.0 percent to 10.5 percent range.
* Any delay in 2016 customer payments on f-35 program will
increase corporation's cash from operations in 2017
* "Corporation may determine to fund customer programs
itself pending government appropriations"
* Sees 2017 fas/cas pension benefit to be about $800 million
assuming 3.625 percent discount rate, a 75 basis point decrease
from end of 2015
* Depending on timing of F-35 collections, 2017 cash from
operations will be greater than or equal to $5.0 billion or
greater than or equal to $5.7 billion.
* Does not expect to make contributions to its legacy
qualified defined benefit pension plans in 2017
* Sees 2016 net sales about $46,500 million
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations about $12.10
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.77, revenue view $46.36
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
