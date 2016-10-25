Oct 25 RTI Surgical Inc
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $268 million to $270 million
* Q3 revenue $66.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* RTI surgical inc says continues to progress on its
strategic business review and ceo search
* RTI surgical says expects that full year net loss per
fully diluted common share for 2016 will range from $0.11 to
$0.13
* Co says reduced outlook for fy is primarily due to
continued softness in commercial orders
* Co says expects full year commercial,other revenue to
decline in range of 21 percent to 23 percent as compared to
previous range of 18 percent to 21 percent
* Co says adjusted full year 2016 net income per fully
diluted common share is expected to range from $0.01 to $0.03
* Co says excluding other charges, foreign operating loss
valuation reserve,adjusted fy2016 net income/fully diluted
earnings per share expected to be $0.01 to $0.03
* Co says "reduced outlook is primarily due to delays
associated with transition of an international distributor"
