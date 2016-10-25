Oct 25 Caterpillar Inc :
* Caterpillar reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.85 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 sales $9.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.87 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.35
* "Most commodity prices, while low, seem to have
stabilized"
* Expect dealers will make substantial inventory reductions
during Q4, resulting in lower year-end inventories in 2016,
versus 2015
* "Economic weakness throughout much of world persists and,
as a result, most of our end markets remain challenged."
* Sees 2016 restructuring costs about $800 million
* FY outlook for 2016 sales, revenues is about $39 billion,
profit is $2.35/share, or $3.25/share excluding restructuring
costs
* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about
97,100 at end of q3 2016, compared with about 108,900 at q3 2015
end
* Preliminary outlook for 2017 is that sales and revenues
will not be significantly different than 2016
* "Remain cautious as we look ahead to 2017"
* Changes in dealer inventories had a negative impact on
sales in both Q3 of 2016 and Q3 of 2015
* Preliminary outlook for 2017 is based on expectation that
world economic growth will remain subdued at close to 2.5
percent
* Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $700
million in Q3 of 2016 and about $600 million in Q3 of 2015
* "We are seeing recent improvement in dealer rebuild
activity and some firming of aftermarket parts sales in mining"
* At end of Q3 of 2016, past dues at cat financial were 2.77
percent, compared with 2.68 percent at end of q3 of 2015
* At end of Q3 of 2016, order backlog was $11.6 billion, a
reduction of about $150 million from end of Q2 of 2016
* Construction industry, market position have continued to
improve in china, and we are expecting a continued small
improvement in 2017
* "In North America, market has an abundance of used
construction equipment, rail customers have a substantial number
of idle locomotives"
* "Construction sales in Brazil and Russia have likely
bottomed at very low levels in 2016"
* As of Sept 30, 2016, Cat Financial's allowance for credit
losses totaled $346 million compared with $348 million, at Sept
30, 2015
* "Expect continued weakness in industrial engine sales to
agricultural customers and small generator set packagers" in
2017
* North American rail is again expected to be a challenged
industry in 2017 with many idle locomotives
* "While sales in china have improved, there is risk of
slowing if Chinese government monetary and fiscal policy become
less supportive"
* Ongoing weakness in many key end markets resulted in more
aggressive cost reduction, restructuring actions than
anticipated last Sept
* Through Sept, contributed about $270 million to pension,
OPEB plans, sees 2016 contributions of about $350 million; sees
2017 contributions to be about $550 million
* Construction activity, construction equipment sales in N.
America during h2 2016 now expected to be lower than expected in
previous 2016 outlook
* Additional restructuring actions could still be taken as
co continues to align its cost structure with economic
conditions in its industries
* As a result of lowering 2016 profit outlook, expect FY
incentive compensation expense to be lower than second-quarter
estimate
* Year-end impact due to accounting change for pension and
OPEB plans would be negative to profit after tax by about $3.50
per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $40.02
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $39.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
