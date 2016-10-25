Oct 25 Meta Financial Group Inc :
* Meta Financial Group, Inc reports results for 2016 fiscal
fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Meta Financial Group Inc- net interest income was $19.9
million in 2016 fiscal Q4, an improvement of $4.2 million, or
27%, compared to $15.7 million in q4 of 2015
* Says co announces agreement to acquire EPS financial
* Says deal for $42.5 million which includes payment of
approximately $21.3 million in cash, 369,179 shares of MFG
common stock
