UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)
* Toys R US announces pricing of CMBS financing
* TRU 2016-1 Depositor LLC priced $512 million aggregate principal amount of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2016-toys
* Unit priced $512 million aggregate principal amount of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2016-toys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources