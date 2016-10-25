Oct 25 Theravance Biopharma Inc
* Press release - theravance biopharma announces positive
results including biomarker data from phase 1 multiple-ascending
dose study of td-0714, an inhibitor of neprilysin (nep)
* Theravance biopharma inc - we expect to progress iv
formulation of td-0714 into a phase 1 study in first half of
2017
* Theravance biopharma inc - study findings consistent with
single-ascending dose (sad) data
* Theravance biopharma - study findings demonstrating
sustained target engagement, low levels of renal elimination,
favorable safety, tolerability profile
* Theravance biopharma inc - all doses in study were
generally well-tolerated and no serious adverse events were
reported at any dose in study
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: