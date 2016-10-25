Oct 25 Panera Bread Co
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.96 to $2.01
excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $6.67 to $6.72
* Q3 2016 company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales up
3.4 percent, up 7.2 percent on a two-year basis
* Setting a target for fiscal Q4 2016 company-owned
comparable net bakery-cafe sales growth of 3.5 percent to 4.0
percent
* Says Q3 sales $684.2 million versus $664.7 million last
year
* Company-Owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales in first 27
days of fiscal Q4 2016 were up 3.4 percent
* Says estimates impact of Hurricane Matthew resulted in
transaction loss of about 35 to 40 basis points in first 27 days
of fiscal Q4 2016
* Says for fiscal 2016, non-GAAP operating margin expected
to be at more favorable end of previously provided range of down
50 to 100 basis points
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: