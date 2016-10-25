Oct 25 Canadian National Railway Co
* Q3 earnings per share c$1.25
* Says carloadings for quarter declined by four percent to
1,332 thousand
* Reports Q3-2016 net income of c$972 million, or c$1.25 per
diluted share
* Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to c$3.014 billion
* Says plans to invest about c$2.75 billion in its capital
program for FY
* 53.3 per cent operating ratio in the quarter, a 0.5-point
improvement over prior-year quarter's performance
* Q3 revenue ton-miles declined by three percent from
year-earlier quarter
* Says company assumes that North American industrial
production for year will be slightly negative for 2016
* Company expects total carloads for 2016 will decrease in
mid-single-digit range
* Says now expects 2016 adjusted diluted EPS to be up about
one percent versus last year's adjusted diluted EPS
* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.22, revenue view c$3.07
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company assumes 2016/2017 grain crops in both Canada
and U.S. Will be above their respective five-year averages
