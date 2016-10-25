Oct 25 Express Scripts Holding Co -
* Express Scripts announces 2016 third quarter results
* Narrowed its 2016 earnings per diluted share guidance from
a range of $4.45 to $4.55 to a range of $4.47 to $4.53
* Q3 earnings per share $1.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.84 to $1.90
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.36 to $6.42
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.47 to $4.53
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.38 to $1.44
* Qtrly adjusted claims of 312.2 million, down 5%
* Expects total adjusted claims for Q4 of 2016 to be in
range of 314 million to 329 million
* Express scripts holding co is increasing its expected 2017
retention rate for 2016 selling season to a range of 97% - 98%
* Qtrly revenues $25.41 billion versus $ 25.22 billion
* Sees FY total adjusted claims 1,265 million to 1,280
million
* Q3 revenue view $25.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
