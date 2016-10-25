Oct 25 Mcdermott International Inc :

* Mcdermott reports third quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $558.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $630 million

* Mcdermott international inc says as of september 30, 2016, company's backlog was $3.9 billion, compared to $4.4 billion at june 30, 2016

* Mcdermott international inc sees 2016 revenues of about $2.6 billion

* Sees 2017 revenues $2.7 billion - $3.0 billion

* Sees 2017 eps $0.16 - $0.19

* Mcdermott international inc sees 2016 earnings per share of about $0.10

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $630.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdermott -"in our current view of 2017, we expect higher revenue but lower margins due to market pricing impacts and lower utilization of subsea vessels"

* Mcdermott international inc says cannot expect 2017 activity to be similar to 2016 activity for change orders, closeouts and settlements