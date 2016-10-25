Oct 25 Neff Corp :

* Neff Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 revenue $105.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $390 million to $400 million

* Neff Corp sees 2016 net capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $100 million to $105 million

* Neff Corp sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in a range of $190 million to $195 million

* Neff Corp - size of rental fleet was $830.4 million of OEC as of September 30, 2016, compared to $780.7 million at September 30, 2015

* FY2016 revenue view $399.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S