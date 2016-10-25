Oct 25 Assurant Inc

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 earnings per share $2.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net operating income $ 42.7 million versus $ 52.4 million

* Q3 net earned premiums, fees and other $971.0 million versus $939.6 million

* Q3 net earned premiums, fees and other income from Assurant Solutions and Assurant Specialty Property increased slightly to $1.55 billion

* Q3 net earned premiums, fee and other income rose to $1.55 billion from $1.54 billion

* Sees Assurant Solutions ' 2016 net operating income to decline modestly from 2015

* Sees growth from new and existing mobile programs in 2016 is not expected to offset declines in legacy extended service contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: