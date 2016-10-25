Oct 25 Total System Services Inc
* TSYS reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 total revenues (gaap) $4,150 million to $4,170
million
* Total System Services Inc sees 2016 non-GAAP net revenue
$3,030 million to $3,045 million
* As a result of currency headwinds, total and net revenue
guidance for 2016 are being adjusted
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.81, revenue view $4.21
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total System Services Inc sees 2016 basic EPS GAAP $1.77
to $1.83
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS attributable to TSYS common
shareholders from continuing operations $2.78 to $2.85
