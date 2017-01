Oct 25 Alterra Power Corp -

* Alterra Power completes refinancing of Icelandic Bond

* Completion of refinancing $72 million bond formerly held by Reykjavik Energy

* Second bond for approximately $36 million, held by Alterra's executive chairman, Ross J. Beaty, will mature in October 2021

* Principal under original bond held by or has been reduced to $36 million, and maturity has been extended to April 2018