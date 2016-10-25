Oct 25 QTS Realty Trust Inc :
* QTS reports third quarter 2016 operating results
* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.67
* Q3 FFO per share $0.63
* Q3 revenue $103.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.4
million
* qts realty trust inc says reported NOI of $64.6 million
in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 14.4% compared to q3 of 2015
* QTS realty trust inc sees 2016 operating FFO of $139
million to $143 million, and operating FFO per share of $2.57 to
$2.65
* QTS realty trust inc sees capital expenditures, excluding
acquisitions, of approximately $300 million for 2016
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: