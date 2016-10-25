BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 25 Key Energy Services Inc
* Key Energy Services commences reorganization via voluntary chapter 11 filing; receives approval of critical "first day" motions
* Key Energy Services Inc says funded debt to be reduced from approximately $1 billion to approximately $250 million
* Key Energy Services - principal components of plan include replacing key's existing $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility with new abl facility
* Key Energy Services - proceeds of rights offering,which will range between $85 million and $110 million ,will permit key to pay certain claims under plan
* Key Energy Services Inc - debtors will continue to operate their businesses in ordinary course while chapter 11 cases are pending
* Key Energy Services Inc - upon completion of restructuring, reorganized key will remain a publicly traded company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru