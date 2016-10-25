Oct 25 Nabors Industries Ltd

* Q3 loss per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $519.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $541.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Experiencing significant utilization increases in lower 48 market"

* "Spot market pricing continues to remain competitive"

* Says "our international markets are showing signs of impending activity increases"

* Third-quarter performance confirms that rig count in lower 48 market has rebounded

* Says expect trend of decline in operating income to continue into beginning of 2017 driven by lower U.S. drilling margins and international utilization

* Q3 operating revenues from U.S. drilling & rig services $ 116.1 million versus $ 259.9 million